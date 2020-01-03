The share price of Grupo Supervielle S.A. [NYSE: SUPV] inclined by $3.66, presently trading at $3.47. The company’s shares saw 54.25% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.25 recorded on Jan 3, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SUPV fall by -16.75% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -17.93% compared to -0.70 of all time high it touched on 12/27/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 33.58%, while additionally dropping -56.89% during the last 12 months. Grupo Supervielle S.A. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.39. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.92% increase from the current trading price.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. [NYSE:SUPV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.25 to 11.62. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.66.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 5 Mar (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] sitting at +8.30, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.40%. Its Return on Equity is 15.90, and its Return on Assets is 2.18. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SUPV financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.39. Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.42 and P/E Ratio of 3.03. These metrics all suggest that Grupo Supervielle S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] earns $7,243,118 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.64.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] has 95.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $349.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.25 to 11.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 8.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.