Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] saw a change by -2.29% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $33.68. The company is holding 498.29M shares with keeping 498.29M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 25.67% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -11.20% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -11.20%, trading +5.71% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 498.29M shares valued at 5.46 million were bought and sold.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [NYSE:PEAK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.80 to 37.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.47.

Fundamental Analysis of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] sitting at +11.82 and its Gross Margin at +32.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.60%. These measurements indicate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.60%. Its Return on Equity is 18.82, and its Return on Assets is 7.90. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PEAK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 93.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 93.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.17 and P/E Ratio of 19.44. These metrics all suggest that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] earns $9,187,507 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 41.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has 498.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.78B.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.18, which indicates that it is 1.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.