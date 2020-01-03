HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $38.89 after HSBC shares went down by -1.22% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press. HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE:HSBC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.35 to 44.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.37. Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 18 Feb (In 46 Days). Fundamental Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] sitting at +21.57, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.00%. These measurements indicate that HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 8.14, and its Return on Assets is 0.53. These metrics suggest that this HSBC Holdings plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 236.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.18. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.09. HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.24 and P/E Ratio of 11.96. These metrics all suggest that HSBC Holdings plc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] earns $275,119 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.22.

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has 4.10B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $161.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.35 to 44.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 0.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.