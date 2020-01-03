The share price of HUYA Inc. [NYSE: HUYA] inclined by $17.95, presently trading at $20.02. The company’s shares saw 32.41% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $15.12 recorded on Jan 2, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as HUYA jumped by +13.17% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.35% compared to 2.33 of all time high it touched on 01/02/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -2.82%, while additionally gaining 26.95% during the last 12 months. HUYA Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $27.96. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.94% increase from the current trading price.

HUYA Inc. [NYSE:HUYA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.12 to 30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.95.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 2 Mar (In 60 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of HUYA Inc. [HUYA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HUYA Inc. [HUYA] sitting at -0.26 and its Gross Margin at +15.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.40%. Its Return on Equity is -64.38, and its

Return on Assets is -47.43. These metrics suggest that this HUYA Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 80.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.26. HUYA Inc. [HUYA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.82 and P/E Ratio of 77.45. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, HUYA Inc. [HUYA] earns $562,462 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.69 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.78 and its Current Ratio is 4.78. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] has 217.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.12 to 30.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HUYA Inc. [HUYA] a Reliable Buy?

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.