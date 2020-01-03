The share price of HUYA Inc. [NYSE: HUYA] inclined by $17.95, presently trading at $20.02. The company’s shares saw 32.41% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $15.12 recorded on Jan 2, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as HUYA jumped by +13.17% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.35% compared to 2.33 of all time high it touched on 01/02/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -2.82%, while additionally gaining 26.95% during the last 12 months. HUYA Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $27.96. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.94% increase from the current trading price.
HUYA Inc. [NYSE:HUYA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.12 to 30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.95.
Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 2 Mar (In 60 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of HUYA Inc. [HUYA]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HUYA Inc. [HUYA] sitting at -0.26 and its Gross Margin at +15.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.40%. Its Return on Equity is -64.38, and its
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 80.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.26. HUYA Inc. [HUYA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.82 and P/E Ratio of 77.45. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, HUYA Inc. [HUYA] earns $562,462 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.69 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.78 and its Current Ratio is 4.78. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
HUYA Inc. [HUYA] has 217.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.35B. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.41% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is HUYA Inc. [HUYA] a Reliable Buy?
HUYA Inc. [HUYA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.