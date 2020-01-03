ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE: IBN] gained by 0.93% on the last trading session, reaching $15.23 price per share at the time. ICICI Bank Limited represents 3.23B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.15B with the latest information.

The ICICI Bank Limited traded at the price of $15.23 with 5.23 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of IBN shares recorded 5.90M.

ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE:IBN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.45 to 15.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.09.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 29 Jan (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] sitting at +5.51.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is 3.78, and its Return on Assets is 0.36. These metrics suggest that this ICICI Bank Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 205.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.21, while its

Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 65.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.51 and P/E Ratio of 52.64. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] earns $15,112,481 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.11. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.29.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] has 3.23B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $49.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.45 to 15.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 0.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited [IBN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.