Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] shares went lower by -0.29% from its previous closing of $10.32, now trading at the price of $10.29, also adding -0.03 points. Is INFY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.69 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of INFY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 4.01B float and a +0.49% run over in the last seven days. INFY share price has been hovering between $12.08 and $8.76 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.76 to 12.08. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.32.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Fri 10 Jan (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Infosys Limited [INFY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Infosys Limited [INFY] sitting at +23.16 and its Gross Margin at +34.84, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.70%. These measurements indicate that Infosys Limited [INFY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 29.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.30%. Its Return on Equity is 23.72, and its Return on Assets is 18.71. These metrics all suggest that Infosys Limited is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.29. Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.71 and P/E Ratio of 20.23. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Infosys Limited [INFY] earns $3,624,141 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.83 and its Current Ratio is 2.83. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Infosys Limited [INFY] has 4.24B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $43.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.76 to 12.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 1.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Infosys Limited [INFY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Infosys Limited [INFY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.