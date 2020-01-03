InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ: INMD] opened at $36.78 and closed at $38.11 a share within trading session on Jan 3, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -1.67% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $37.47.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ: INMD] had 781284 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.39M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.29%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.68%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $13.06 during that period and INMD managed to take a rebound to $58.76 in the last 52 weeks.

InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ:INMD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.06 to 58.76. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.11.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 4 Feb (In 32 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of InMode Ltd. [INMD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for InMode Ltd. [INMD] sitting at +31.44 and its Gross Margin at +84.97, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.30%. These measurements indicate that InMode Ltd. [INMD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return

on Total Capital is 90.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 51.30%. Its Return on Equity is 71.34, and its Return on Assets is 37.13. These metrics all suggest that InMode Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.84.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, InMode Ltd. [INMD] earns $529,958 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.08 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.41 and its Current Ratio is 2.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

InMode Ltd. [INMD] has 34.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.06 to 58.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 186.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is InMode Ltd. [INMD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of InMode Ltd. [INMD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.