Incyte Corporation[INCY] stock saw a move by -10.79% on , touching 2.85 million. Based on the recent volume, Incyte Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of INCY shares recorded 217.88M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Incyte Corporation [INCY] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Incyte Corporation [INCY] stock additionally went down by -14.13% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -9.00% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of INCY stock is set at 35.26% by far, with shares price recording returns by 17.70% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, INCY shares showcased -0.64% decrease. INCY saw -20.77% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 19.08% compared to high within the same period of time.

Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ:INCY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.40 to 96.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.97.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 13 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Incyte Corporation [INCY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Incyte Corporation [INCY] sitting at +8.26 and its Gross Margin at +93.22, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.20%. These measurements indicate that Incyte Corporation [INCY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.30%. Its Return on Equity is 6.16, and its Return on Assets is 4.43. These metrics all suggest that Incyte Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Incyte Corporation [INCY] has generated a Total

Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 100.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 83.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Incyte Corporation [INCY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 40.78 and P/E Ratio of 41.19. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Incyte Corporation [INCY] earns $1,376,652 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.56 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.29 and its Current Ratio is 4.31. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Incyte Corporation [INCY] has 217.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.40 to 96.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 2.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.05. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Incyte Corporation [INCY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Incyte Corporation [INCY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.