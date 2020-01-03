Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] shares went higher by 0.98% from its previous closing of $17.37, now trading at the price of $17.54, also adding 0.17 points. Is TECK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.28 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TECK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 546.39M float and a +1.62% run over in the last seven days. TECK share price has been hovering between $25.75 and $14.51 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 12 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Teck Resources Limited [TECK] sitting at +33.30 and its Gross Margin at +35.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.30%. These measurements indicate that Teck Resources Limited [TECK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.80%. Its Return on Equity is 14.70, and its Return on Assets is 8.10. These metrics suggest that this Teck Resources Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.43, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.24 and P/E Ratio of 8.01. These metrics all suggest that Teck Resources Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] earns $1,256,400 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.29 and its Current Ratio is 2.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has 560.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.51 to 25.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 1.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Teck Resources Limited [TECK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Teck Resources Limited [TECK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.