Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: LW] stock went up by 11.38% or 9.57 points up from its previous closing price of $84.09. The stock reached $93.66 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LW share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +7.56% in the period of the last 7 days.

LW had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $94.05, at one point touching $86.19. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $94.05. The 52-week high currently stands at $86.59 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 14.16% after the recent low of $58.83.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:LW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.83 to 86.59. This is compared to its latest closing price of $84.09.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [LW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [LW] sitting at +17.88 and its Gross Margin at +26.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40%. These measurements indicate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [LW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.34, and its Return on Invested

Capital has reached 22.90%. Its Return on Assets is 16.13.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [LW] earns $494,276 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.84 and its Current Ratio is 1.74. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [LW] has 146.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.83 to 86.59. At its current price, it has moved up by 8.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.77. This RSI suggests that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [LW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [LW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.