LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] took an upward turn with a change of -0.13%, trading at the price of $15.18 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 693328 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares have an average trading volume of 1.23M shares for that time period. LX monthly volatility recorded 3.80%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.00%. PS value for LX stocks is 1.72 with PB recorded at 3.16.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:LX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.27 to 15.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.20.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 69 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] sitting at +27.89 and its Gross Margin at +63.31, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.30%. These measurements indicate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.90%. Its Return on Equity is 69.54, and its Return on Assets is 14.65. These metrics all suggest that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 135.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.11 and P/E Ratio of 9.15. These metrics all suggest that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] earns $486,760 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] has 161.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.27 to 15.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 108.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.60. This RSI suggests that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.