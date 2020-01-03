Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] saw a change by 0.91% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.34. The company is holding 18.24B shares with keeping 17.45B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 45.22% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -6.70% from high for the same period of time. Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -6.70%, trading +37.45% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 18.24B shares valued at 9.78 million were bought and sold. Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE:LYG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.30 to 3.58. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.31. Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 19 Feb (In 48 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] sitting at +28.09. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.90%. Its Return on Equity is 9.14, and its Return on Assets is 0.49. These metrics suggest that this Lloyds Banking Group plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. []).push({}); []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 342.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.13.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] earns $328,732 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.41.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] has 18.24B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $60.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.30 to 3.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 1.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] a Reliable Buy?

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.