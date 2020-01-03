Luckin Coffee Inc. [NASDAQ: LK] stock went down by -3.25% or -1.28 points down from its previous closing price of $39.36. The stock reached $38.08 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +10.63% in the period of the last 7 days.

LK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $40.07, at one point touching $36.60. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $40.07. The 52-week high currently stands at $40.30 distance from the present share price, noting recovery after the recent low of $13.71.

Luckin Coffee Inc. [NASDAQ:LK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.71 to 40.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.36.

Fundamental Analysis of Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] sitting at -178.45 and its Gross Margin at +24.00.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 17.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 15.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.34.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] earns $9,844 for each employee under its payroll. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.92 and its Current Ratio is 3.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] has 240.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.71 to 40.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 177.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.83. This RSI suggests that Luckin Coffee Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.