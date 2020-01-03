Masco Corporation [MAS] saw a change by -0.88% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $47.85. The company is holding 281.89M shares with keeping 281.89M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 66.94% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -1.17% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.15%, trading +15.68% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 281.89M shares valued at 821436 were bought and sold.

Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.66 to 48.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.27.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 6 Feb (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Masco Corporation [MAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Masco Corporation [MAS] sitting at +14.65 and its Gross Margin at +31.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 38.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.20%. Its Return on Assets is 13.36.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 103.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.24.

What

about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Masco Corporation [MAS] earns $321,500 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.69 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.54. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Masco Corporation [MAS] has 281.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.66 to 48.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 1.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Masco Corporation [MAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Masco Corporation [MAS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.