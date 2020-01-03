Meritor, Inc.[MTOR] stock saw a move by 1.72% on , touching 3.64 million. Based on the recent volume, Meritor, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MTOR shares recorded 79.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Meritor, Inc. [MTOR] stock could reach median target price of $25.00.

Meritor, Inc. [MTOR] stock additionally went up by +12.26% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 8.38% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MTOR stock is set at 54.79% by far, with shares price recording returns by 53.72% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MTOR shares showcased 13.07% increase. MTOR saw -1.99% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 66.92% compared to high within the same period of time.

Meritor, Inc. [NYSE:MTOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.96 to 27.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.19.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 4 Feb (In 33 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Meritor, Inc. [MTOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Meritor, Inc. [MTOR] sitting at +8.14 and its Gross Margin at +14.40, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.90%. Its Return on Equity is 86.31, and its Return on Assets is 10.47. These metrics all suggest that Meritor, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Meritor, Inc. [MTOR] has generated a Total

Debt to Total Equity ratio of 244.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 234.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Meritor, Inc. [MTOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.24 and P/E Ratio of 7.87. These metrics all suggest that Meritor, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Meritor, Inc. [MTOR] earns $482,198 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.56 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.74 and its Current Ratio is 1.30. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Meritor, Inc. [MTOR] has 79.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.96 to 27.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.28, which indicates that it is 3.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Meritor, Inc. [MTOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Meritor, Inc. [MTOR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.