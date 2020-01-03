The share price of Neovasc Inc. [NASDAQ: NVCN] inclined by $5.41, presently trading at $3.88. The company’s shares saw 65.81% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.34 recorded on Jan 2, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as NVCN jumped by +8.68% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -55.14% compared to 0.31 of all time high it touched on 12/31/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 29.77%, while additionally dropping -38.12% during the last 12 months. Neovasc Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.88. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -2% decrease from the current trading price.

Neovasc Inc. [NASDAQ:NVCN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.34 to 11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.41.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 19 Mar (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Neovasc Inc. [NVCN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] sitting at -1488.67 and its Gross Margin at +57.10.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 295.27, while its Total

Debt to Total Assets stands at 121.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.05.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] earns $23,134 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.27 and its Current Ratio is 1.30. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] has 7.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $29.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.34 to 11.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Neovasc Inc. [NVCN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.