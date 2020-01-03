Noble Corporation plc[NE] stock saw a move by 4.92% on , touching 4.56 million. Based on the recent volume, Noble Corporation plc stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NE shares recorded 245.08M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Noble Corporation plc [NE] stock could reach median target price of $1.00.

Noble Corporation plc [NE] stock additionally went down by -2.29% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 23.08% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NE stock is set at -53.45% by far, with shares price recording returns by 10.34% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NE shares showcased -26.01% decrease. NE saw -64.84% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 42.22% compared to high within the same period of time.

Noble Corporation plc [NYSE:NE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.90 to 3.64. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.22.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 19 Feb (In 48 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Noble Corporation plc [NE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Noble Corporation plc [NE] sitting at -13.29 and its Gross Margin at -6.53, this company’s Net Margin is now -60.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.30%. Its Return on Equity is -18.58, and its Return on Assets is -8.82. These metrics suggest that this Noble Corporation plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this

organization’s capital structure, Noble Corporation plc [NE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 91.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. Noble Corporation plc [NE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.76.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Noble Corporation plc [NE] earns $541,413 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.80 and its Current Ratio is 1.80. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Noble Corporation plc [NE] has 245.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $313.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.90 to 3.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.48, which indicates that it is 6.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Noble Corporation plc [NE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Noble Corporation plc [NE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.