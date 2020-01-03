Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $5.09 after NAT shares went up by 5.06% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.66 to 5.17. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.84.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 18 Feb (In 46 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] sitting at -10.32 and its Gross Margin at -5.92.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.70%. Its Return on Equity is -14.52, and its Return on Assets is -8.62. These metrics suggest that this Nordic American Tankers Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 72.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.65. Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.47.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] earns $14,450,800 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.14 and its Current Ratio is 3.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] has 142.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $688.83M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.66 to 5.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 206.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 4.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.71. This RSI suggests that Nordic American Tankers Limited is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.