Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $57.37 after NVO shares went down by -1.70% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NYSE:NVO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.10 to 58.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.36.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Fri 7 Feb (In 35 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] sitting at +41.31 and its Gross Margin at +83.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.50%. These measurements indicate that Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 88.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 73.10%. Its Return on Equity is 76.00, and its Return on Assets is 36.25. These metrics all suggest that Novo Nordisk A/S is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.04 and its Total Debt to

EBITDA Value is 0.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.18 and P/E Ratio of 23.42. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] earns $2,588,561 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.79 and its Current Ratio is 1.09. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] has 1.84B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $107.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.10 to 58.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.60, which indicates that it is 0.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.