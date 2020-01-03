OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $2.30 after OGI shares went down by -1.33% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.00 to 8.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.33.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Mon 27 Jan (In 24 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] sitting at -86.10 and its Gross Margin at -34.24.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -7.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.00, and its Total

Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.68.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] earns $104,432 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.59 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.88 and its Current Ratio is 4.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has 156.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $363.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.00 to 8.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.