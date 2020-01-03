PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] stock went up by 3.13% or 1.07 points up from its previous closing price of $34.16. The stock reached $35.23 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PAGS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +4.02% in the period of the last 7 days.

PAGS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $35.40, at one point touching $34.33. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $35.40. The 52-week high currently stands at $53.43 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 80.76% after the recent low of $18.28.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.28 to 53.43. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.16.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 20 Feb (In 49 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] sitting at +29.00 and its Gross Margin at +50.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.80%. These measurements indicate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 35.10, and

its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.50%. Its Return on Equity is 25.49, and its Return on Assets is 11.78. These metrics all suggest that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 125.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 33.53.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] earns $656,087 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.74 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.32 and its Current Ratio is 2.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] has 317.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.28 to 53.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 92.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.