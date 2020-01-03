Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] stock went down by -0.89% or -0.21 points down from its previous closing price of $23.69. The stock reached $23.48 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PAAS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +1.69% in the period of the last 7 days.

PAAS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $24.02, at one point touching $23.17. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $24.02. The 52-week high currently stands at $24.02 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 60.38% after the recent low of $10.26.

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.26 to 24.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.69.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 19 Feb (In 48 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] sitting at +7.34 and its Gross Margin at +10.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.30%. These measurements indicate that Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.40%. Its Return on Equity is 0.67, and its Return on Assets is 0.52. These metrics suggest that this Pan American Silver Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its inves

tors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.23 and P/E Ratio of 594.43. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] earns $224,464 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.60 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.22 and its Current Ratio is 3.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] has 211.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.26 to 24.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 128.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.09, which indicates that it is 2.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.29. This RSI suggests that Pan American Silver Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.