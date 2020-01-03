Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] took an upward turn with a change of -0.52%, trading at the price of $36.56 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 756881 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Pembina Pipeline Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 817.73K shares for that time period. PBA monthly volatility recorded 1.22%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.24%. PS value for PBA stocks is with PB recorded at 2.14.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation [NYSE:PBA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.08 to 38.56. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.75.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 48 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] sitting at +21.81 and its Gross Margin at +25.25.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt

to Equity is 5.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.28 and P/E Ratio of 15.68. These metrics all suggest that Pembina Pipeline Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] earns $3,400,093 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.37 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.55 and its Current Ratio is 0.68. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] has 511.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.08 to 38.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] a Reliable Buy?

Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.