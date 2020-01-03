The share price of Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] inclined by $37.82, presently trading at $41.23. The company’s shares saw 123.35% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $18.46 recorded on Jan 2, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PDD jumped by +8.39% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.12% compared to 3.19 of all time high it touched on 01/02/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 14.40%, while additionally gaining 85.64% during the last 12 months. Pinduoduo Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $38.59. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -2.64% decrease from the current trading price.
Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.46 to 45.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.82.
Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 11 Mar (In 69 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] sitting at -82.32 and its Gross Margin at +77.82, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -111.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.40%. Its Return on Equity is -105.52, and its Return on
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.43. Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.19.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] earns $538,356 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.66 and its Current Ratio is 1.66. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has 1.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $48.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.46 to 45.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 123.35% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.