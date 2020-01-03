The share price of Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] inclined by $37.82, presently trading at $41.23. The company’s shares saw 123.35% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $18.46 recorded on Jan 2, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PDD jumped by +8.39% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.12% compared to 3.19 of all time high it touched on 01/02/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 14.40%, while additionally gaining 85.64% during the last 12 months. Pinduoduo Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $38.59. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -2.64% decrease from the current trading price.

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 11 Mar (In 69 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] sitting at -82.32 and its Gross Margin at +77.82, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -111.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.40%. Its Return on Equity is -105.52, and its Return on

Assets is -37.05. These metrics suggest that this Pinduoduo Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.43. Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.19.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] earns $538,356 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.66 and its Current Ratio is 1.66. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has 1.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $48.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.46 to 45.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 123.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.