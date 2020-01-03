Raytheon Company [NYSE: RTN] opened at $226.90 and closed at $224.48 a share within trading session on Jan 3, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 1.62% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $228.12.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Raytheon Company [NYSE: RTN] had 920002 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.37M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.11%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.21%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $149.26 during that period and RTN managed to take a rebound to $224.51 in the last 52 weeks.

Raytheon Company [NYSE:RTN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 149.26 to 224.51. This is compared to its latest closing price of $224.48.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 30 Jan (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Raytheon Company [RTN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Raytheon Company [RTN] sitting at +16.77 and its Gross Margin at +27.66, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.50%. These measurements indicate that Raytheon Company [RTN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.90%. Its Return on Equity is 27.15, and its Return on Assets is 9.28. These metrics all suggest that Raytheon Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Raytheon Company [RTN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.06. Similarly, its

Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 24.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Raytheon Company [RTN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.83 and P/E Ratio of 19.53. These metrics all suggest that Raytheon Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Raytheon Company [RTN] earns $403,851 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.86. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.37 and its Current Ratio is 1.46. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Raytheon Company [RTN] has 279.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $62.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 149.26 to 224.51. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 1.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.55. This RSI suggests that Raytheon Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Raytheon Company [RTN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Raytheon Company [RTN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.