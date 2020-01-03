Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE: QSR] gained by 1.46% on the last trading session, reaching $64.70 price per share at the time. Restaurant Brands International Inc. represents 298.11M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.29B with the latest information.

The Restaurant Brands International Inc. traded at the price of $64.70 with 8.44 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of QSR shares recorded 1.93M.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE:QSR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.78 to 79.46. This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.77.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Mon 10 Feb (In 39 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] sitting at +36.57 and its Gross Margin at +57.83.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 753.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 747.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is

19.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.34 and P/E Ratio of 32.68. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] earns $1,157,244 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.01 and its Current Ratio is 1.07. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] has 298.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.78 to 79.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] a Reliable Buy?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.