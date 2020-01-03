Ring Energy, Inc. [NYSE: REI] gained by 7.92% on the last trading session, reaching $2.86 price per share at the time. Ring Energy, Inc. represents 68.60M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $181.79M with the latest information.

The Ring Energy, Inc. traded at the price of $2.86 with 842881 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of REI shares recorded 1.12M.

Ring Energy, Inc. [NYSE:REI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.23 to 6.59. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.65.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 25 Feb (In 53 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ring Energy, Inc. [REI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] sitting at +28.45 and its Gross Margin at +39.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.40%. These measurements indicate that Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.30%. Its Return on Equity is 2.20, and its Return on Assets is 1.73. These metrics suggest that this Ring Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at

6.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 79.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.39 and P/E Ratio of 7.39. These metrics all suggest that Ring Energy, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] earns $2,858,699 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.86 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.32 and its Current Ratio is 0.32. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] has 68.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $181.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.23 to 6.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 132.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 5.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.25. This RSI suggests that Ring Energy, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. [REI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.