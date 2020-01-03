Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] dipped by -1.14% on the last trading session, reaching $59.21 price per share at the time. Rio Tinto Group represents 1.69B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $101.41B with the latest information.

The Rio Tinto Group traded at the price of $59.21 with 1.02 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RIO shares recorded 1.67M.

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.89 to 63.26. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.89.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 54 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Rio Tinto Group [RIO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rio Tinto Group [RIO] sitting at +27.01 and its Gross Margin at +31.56, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.40%. These measurements indicate that Rio Tinto Group [RIO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.70%. Its Return on Equity is 30.37, and its Return on Assets is 14.39. These metrics all suggest that Rio Tinto Group is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.08,

and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.04 and P/E Ratio of 7.52. These metrics all suggest that Rio Tinto Group is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] earns $640,353 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.43. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.58 and its Current Ratio is 1.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has 1.69B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $101.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.89 to 63.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 0.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rio Tinto Group [RIO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Rio Tinto Group [RIO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.