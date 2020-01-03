The share price of SAP SE [NYSE: SAP] inclined by $133.99, presently trading at $136.81. The company’s shares saw 43.33% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $95.45 recorded on Jan 2, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SAP jumped by +2.40% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.24% compared to 3.21 of all time high it touched on 01/02/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.52%, while additionally gaining 37.94% during the last 12 months. SAP SE is said to have a 12-month price target set at $143.71. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.9% increase from the current trading price.

SAP SE [NYSE:SAP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 95.45 to 140.62. This is compared to its latest closing price of $133.99.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 28 Jan (In 26 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of SAP SE [SAP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SAP SE [SAP] sitting at +23.24 and its Gross Margin at +69.80, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.60%. These measurements indicate that SAP SE [SAP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.20%. Its Return on Equity is 15.03, and its Return on Assets is 8.69. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SAP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SAP SE [SAP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 39.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. SAP SE [SAP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.12 and P/E Ratio of 42.76. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, SAP SE [SAP] earns $256,047 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.56 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.59 and its Current Ratio is 1.59. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

SAP SE [SAP] has 1.21B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $166.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 95.45 to 140.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 0.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SAP SE [SAP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SAP SE [SAP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.