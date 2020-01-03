Seadrill Limited [NYSE: SDRL] opened at $2.50 and closed at $2.52 a share within trading session on Jan 3, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -2.20% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.46.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Seadrill Limited [NYSE: SDRL] had 1.4 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.50M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 15.68%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.51%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.91 during that period and SDRL managed to take a rebound to $11.48 in the last 52 weeks.

Seadrill Limited [NYSE:SDRL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.91 to 11.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.52.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 48 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Seadrill Limited [SDRL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Seadrill Limited [SDRL] sitting at -32.93 and its Gross Margin at -19.92.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Seadrill Limited [SDRL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 248.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.34, while its Total Debt

to Total Assets stands at 66.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -1.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 246.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 26.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.14. Seadrill Limited [SDRL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.34.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Seadrill Limited [SDRL] earns $254,705 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.45 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.96 and its Current Ratio is 5.96. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Seadrill Limited [SDRL] has 100.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $252.56M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.91 to 11.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 170.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Seadrill Limited [SDRL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Seadrill Limited [SDRL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.