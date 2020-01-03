The share price of Silvercorp Metals Inc. [NYSE: SVM] inclined by $5.60, presently trading at $5.65. The company’s shares saw 188.27% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.96 recorded on Jan 3, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SVM fall by -2.15% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.46% compared to -0.12 of all time high it touched on 12/31/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 10.24%, while additionally gaining 153.39% during the last 12 months. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.52. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -2.13% decrease from the current trading price.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [NYSE:SVM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.96 to 5.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 13 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] sitting at +35.53 and its Gross Margin at +47.77, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40%. These measurements indicate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.00%. Its Return on Equity is 11.73, and its Return on Assets is 8.05. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SVM financial performance.

Turning to investigate

this organization’s capital structure, Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.58 and P/E Ratio of 21.18. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 56.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.27 and its Current Ratio is 3.56. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] has 169.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $949.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.96 to 5.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 188.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 4.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.