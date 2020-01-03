Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] shares went higher by 0.79% from its previous closing of $32.78, now trading at the price of $33.04, also adding 0.26 points. Is SU stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.39 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SU shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.53B float and a +0.34% run over in the last seven days. SU share price has been hovering between $34.87 and $27.28 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.28 to 34.87. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.78.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 5 Feb (In 33 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] sitting at +16.58 and its Gross Margin at +39.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.20%. These measurements indicate that Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.70%. Its Return on Equity is 7.37, and its Return on Assets is 3.68. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.82,

while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.87 and P/E Ratio of 13.95. These metrics all suggest that Suncor Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] earns $3,088,301 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.43. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.54 and its Current Ratio is 0.84. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has 1.56B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $51.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.28 to 34.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 1.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. [SU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.