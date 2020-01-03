Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] opened at $36.14 and closed at $36.01 a share within trading session on Jan 2, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 0.56% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $36.21. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] had 3.56 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.64M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 0.83%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.32%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $23.12 during that period and SYF managed to take a rebound to $38.18 in the last 52 weeks. Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.12 to 38.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.01. ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Fri 24 Jan (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Synchrony Financial [SYF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synchrony Financial [SYF] sitting at +24.05 and its Gross Margin at +90.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60%. These measurements indicate that Synchrony Financial [SYF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.10%. Its Return on Equity is 19.30, and its Return on Assets is 2.75. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SYF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 163.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 122.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.88 and P/E Ratio of 6.60. These metrics all suggest that Synchrony Financial is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Synchrony Financial [SYF] earns $918,424 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] has 658.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.12 to 38.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 0.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synchrony Financial [SYF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synchrony Financial [SYF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.