Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] saw a change by 3.34% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $60.04. The company is holding 4.97B shares with keeping 4.78B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 75.48% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 0.55% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.13%, trading +29.84% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 4.97B shares valued at 8.27 million were bought and sold.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE:TSM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.21 to 59.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.10.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 16 Jan (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] sitting at +37.40 and its Gross Margin at +45.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.60%. These measurements indicate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.20%. Its Return on Equity is 21.95, and its Return on Assets is 17.20. These metrics all suggest that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.64. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 126.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.93 and P/E Ratio of 29.33. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] earns $21,155,271 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.49 and its Current Ratio is 2.79. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has 4.97B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $298.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.21 to 59.71. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 1.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.15. This RSI suggests that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.