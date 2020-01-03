TAL Education Group [TAL] took an upward turn with a change of 0.18%, trading at the price of $49.52 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 955875 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while TAL Education Group shares have an average trading volume of 2.52M shares for that time period. TAL monthly volatility recorded 2.09%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.15%. PS value for TAL stocks is 9.89 with PB recorded at 11.69.

TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.66 to 49.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.43.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 21 Jan (In 18 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of TAL Education Group [TAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TAL Education Group [TAL] sitting at +13.07 and its Gross Margin at +54.57, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.70%. Its Return on Equity is 17.87, and its Return on Assets is 10.80. These metrics suggest that this TAL Education Group does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TAL Education Group [TAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of

8.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 40.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. TAL Education Group [TAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 110.20 and P/E Ratio of 146.81. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TAL Education Group [TAL] earns $73,674 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 30.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.75. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.43 and its Current Ratio is 1.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TAL Education Group [TAL] has 590.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $29.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.66 to 49.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.27, which indicates that it is 2.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.13. This RSI suggests that TAL Education Group is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is TAL Education Group [TAL] a Reliable Buy?

TAL Education Group [TAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.