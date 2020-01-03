Tenaris S.A. [NYSE: TS] gained by 0.93% on the last trading session, reaching $22.83 price per share at the time. Tenaris S.A. represents 593.34M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.42B with the latest information.

The Tenaris S.A. traded at the price of $22.83 with 807292 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TS shares recorded 2.48M.

Tenaris S.A. [NYSE:TS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.90 to 30.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.62.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 19 Feb (In 47 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tenaris S.A. [TS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tenaris S.A. [TS] sitting at +11.34 and its Gross Margin at +28.97, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.20%. Its Return on Equity is 7.47, and its Return on Assets is 6.07. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tenaris S.A. [TS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.52, and its Long-Term

Debt to Total Capital is 0.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Tenaris S.A. [TS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.66 and P/E Ratio of 16.53. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tenaris S.A. [TS] earns $276,572 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.70 and its Current Ratio is 3.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tenaris S.A. [TS] has 593.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.90 to 30.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 1.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tenaris S.A. [TS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tenaris S.A. [TS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.