The Stars Group Inc. [TSG] saw a change by 1.71% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $26.53. The company is holding 287.84M shares with keeping 162.53M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 110.76% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 1.39% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.39%, trading +37.20% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 287.84M shares valued at 3.26 million were bought and sold.

The Stars Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TSG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.59 to 26.17. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.09.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 4 Mar (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Stars Group Inc. [TSG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Stars Group Inc. [TSG] sitting at +19.93 and its Gross Margin at +63.44.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Stars Group Inc. [TSG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 130.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise

Value to EBITDA is 18.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.64. The Stars Group Inc. [TSG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.69.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Stars Group Inc. [TSG] earns $582,416 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 1.03. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Stars Group Inc. [TSG] has 287.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.59 to 26.17. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 110.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.43. This RSI suggests that The Stars Group Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The Stars Group Inc. [TSG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Stars Group Inc. [TSG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.