Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $40.56 after TOL shares went up by 1.20% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Toll Brothers, Inc. [NYSE:TOL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.87 to 41.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 25 Feb (In 53 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] sitting at +10.01 and its Gross Margin at +20.18, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.70%. Its Return on Equity is 12.00, and its Return on Assets is 5.60. These metrics all suggest that Toll Brothers, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.21.

is company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.31 and P/E Ratio of 10.04. These metrics all suggest that Toll Brothers, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] earns $1,416,464 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.72 and its Current Ratio is 5.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has 137.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.87 to 41.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 1.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.