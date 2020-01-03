Transocean Ltd. [RIG] took an upward turn with a change of 0.73%, trading at the price of $6.93 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 12.94 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Transocean Ltd. shares have an average trading volume of 16.62M shares for that time period. RIG monthly volatility recorded 5.23%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.10%. PS value for RIG stocks is 1.45 with PB recorded at 0.36.

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.76 to 9.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.88.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 17 Feb (In 46 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Transocean Ltd. [RIG] sitting at +3.73 and its Gross Margin at +9.18, this company’s Net Margin is now -47.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.00%. Its Return on Equity is -15.46, and its Return on Assets is -8.30. These metrics suggest that this Transocean Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.22, while its

Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.96. Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.82.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] earns $448,507 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.38 and its Current Ratio is 2.71. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has 634.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.76 to 9.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 4.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.64. This RSI suggests that Transocean Ltd. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Transocean Ltd. [RIG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Transocean Ltd. [RIG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.