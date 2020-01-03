Trip.com Group Limited[TCOM] stock saw a move by 10.23% on , touching 6.91 million. Based on the recent volume, Trip.com Group Limited stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TCOM shares recorded 548.92M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] stock additionally went up by +7.25% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 15.97% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TCOM stock is set at 34.00% by far, with shares price recording returns by 23.48% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TCOM shares showcased -4.45% decrease. TCOM saw -20.49% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 40.46% compared to high within the same period of time.

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.32 to 46.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.54.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 2 Mar (In 60 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] sitting at +8.41 and its Gross Margin at +79.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.20%. Its Return on Equity is 1.31, and its Return on Assets is 0.65. These metrics suggest that this Trip.com Group Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 69.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.28 and P/E Ratio of 43.34. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] earns $103,761 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.35 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.15 and its Current Ratio is 1.15. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has 548.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.32 to 46.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 2.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.