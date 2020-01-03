UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] gained by 2.70% on the last trading session, reaching $12.92 price per share at the time. UBS Group AG represents 3.89B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.31B with the latest information.

The UBS Group AG traded at the price of $12.92 with 3.35 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of UBS shares recorded 2.47M.

UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.12 to 13.62. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.58.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 21 Jan (In 19 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of UBS Group AG [UBS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UBS Group AG [UBS] sitting at +14.79.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.60%. Its Return on Equity is 8.55, and its Return on Assets is 0.48. These metrics suggest that this UBS Group AG does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, UBS Group AG [UBS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 402.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is

80.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.41. UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.09 and P/E Ratio of 11.44. These metrics all suggest that UBS Group AG is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, UBS Group AG [UBS] earns $625,564 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.68.

UBS Group AG [UBS] has 3.89B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $50.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.12 to 13.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 0.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.54. This RSI suggests that UBS Group AG is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is UBS Group AG [UBS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of UBS Group AG [UBS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.