Vale S.A. [NYSE: VALE] gained by 1.89% on the last trading session, reaching $13.45 price per share at the time. Vale S.A. represents 5.28B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $71.08B with the latest information.

The Vale S.A. traded at the price of $13.45 with 19.28 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VALE shares recorded 19.45M.

Vale S.A. [NYSE:VALE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.94 to 15.05. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.20.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 25 Mar (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Vale S.A. [VALE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vale S.A. [VALE] sitting at +35.94 and its Gross Margin at +38.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.20%. Its Return on Equity is 16.53, and its Return on Assets is 7.75. These metrics suggest that this Vale S.A. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vale S.A. [VALE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 37.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital

is 27.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Vale S.A. [VALE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.41 and P/E Ratio of 18.88. These metrics all suggest that Vale S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Vale S.A. [VALE] earns $1,913,804 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.19 and its Current Ratio is 1.68. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Vale S.A. [VALE] has 5.28B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $71.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.94 to 15.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 1.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.06. This RSI suggests that Vale S.A. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Vale S.A. [VALE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vale S.A. [VALE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.