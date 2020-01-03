Walmart Inc. [WMT] saw a change by 0.08% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $118.94. The company is holding 2.83B shares with keeping 1.38B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 29.79% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -5.14% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -5.14%, trading +3.81% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 2.83B shares valued at 6.63 million were bought and sold.

Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 91.64 to 125.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $118.84.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 18 Feb (In 47 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Walmart Inc. [WMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Walmart Inc. [WMT] sitting at +4.50 and its Gross Margin at +25.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.50%. Its Return on Equity is 8.87, and its Return on Assets is 3.15. These metrics all suggest that Walmart Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Walmart Inc. [WMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.46. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Walmart Inc. [WMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.17 and P/E Ratio of 23.75. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Walmart Inc. [WMT] earns $233,820 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 86.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.43. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.23 and its Current Ratio is 0.80. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Walmart Inc. [WMT] has 2.83B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $336.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 91.64 to 125.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.38, which indicates that it is 0.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Walmart Inc. [WMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Walmart Inc. [WMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.