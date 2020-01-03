Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ: WB] gained by 10.16% on the last trading session, reaching $51.06 price per share at the time. Weibo Corporation represents 225.13M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.50B with the latest information.

The Weibo Corporation traded at the price of $51.06 with 2.85 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WB shares recorded 1.74M.

Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ:WB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.26 to 74.68. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.35.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 3 Mar (In 61 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Weibo Corporation [WB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Weibo Corporation [WB] sitting at +36.07 and its Gross Margin at +83.84, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.80%. These measurements indicate that Weibo Corporation [WB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.60%. Its Return on Equity is 38.89, and its Return on Assets is 19.58. These metrics all suggest that Weibo Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Weibo Corporation [WB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to

Equity is 40.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Weibo Corporation [WB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.88 and P/E Ratio of 20.64. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Weibo Corporation [WB] earns $394,707 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.92 and its Current Ratio is 3.92. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Weibo Corporation [WB] has 225.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.26 to 74.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.13, which indicates that it is 3.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Weibo Corporation [WB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Weibo Corporation [WB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.