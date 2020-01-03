Unit Corporation [UNT] saw a change by -5.16% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.55. The company is holding 54.66M shares with keeping 53.43M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -3.67% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -97.01% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -82.69%, trading +0.40% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 54.66M shares valued at 1.33 million were bought and sold.

Unit Corporation [NYSE:UNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.57 to 18.42. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.58.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 20 Feb (In 48 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Unit Corporation [UNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Unit Corporation [UNT] sitting at +15.42 and its Gross Margin at +20.01, this company’s Net Margin is now -40.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.20%. Its Return on Equity is -3.31, and its Return on Assets is -1.72. These metrics suggest that this Unit Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Unit Corporation [UNT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.16. Similarly,

its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Unit Corporation [UNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.13.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Unit Corporation [UNT] earns $612,850 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.24 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 0.82. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Unit Corporation [UNT] has 54.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $31.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.57 to 18.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.46, which indicates that it is 16.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Unit Corporation [UNT] a Reliable Buy?

Unit Corporation [UNT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.