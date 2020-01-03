Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] took an upward turn with a change of 4.45%, trading at the price of $14.80 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.08 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Vipshop Holdings Limited shares have an average trading volume of 5.25M shares for that time period. VIPS monthly volatility recorded 3.04%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.56%. PS value for VIPS stocks is 0.74 with PB recorded at 3.39.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.16 to 14.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.17.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 19 Feb (In 48 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] sitting at +1.97 and its Gross Margin at +19.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.70%. Its Return on Equity is 13.66, and its Return on Assets is 5.28. These metrics all suggest that Vipshop Holdings Limited is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.78, while its Total Debt to

Total Assets stands at 15.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.40 and P/E Ratio of 21.31. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] earns $221,620 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.10. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.85 and its Current Ratio is 1.05. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] has 643.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.16 to 14.73. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 186.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.98, which indicates that it is 2.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.