ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] stock went down by -1.62% or -0.39 points down from its previous closing price of $23.72. The stock reached $23.33 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ZTO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.92% in the period of the last 7 days.

ZTO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $23.46, at one point touching $23.20. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $23.46. The 52-week high currently stands at $23.72 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 49.60% after the recent low of $15.10.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [NYSE:ZTO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.10 to 23.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.72.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 10 Mar (In 67 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] sitting at +23.60 and its Gross Margin at +30.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.10%. These measurements indicate that ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.90%. Its Return on Equity is 16.01, and its Return on Assets is 13.59. These metrics show a mixed bag, which

means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ZTO financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.59. ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.90 and P/E Ratio of 27.36. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] earns $169,458 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.06 and its Current Ratio is 4.13. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] has 775.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.10 to 23.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.