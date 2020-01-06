21Vianet Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: VNET] stock went up by 7.98% or 0.61 points up from its previous closing price of $7.64. The stock reached $8.25 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, VNET share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +28.11% in the period of the last 7 days.

VNET had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.27, at one point touching $7.61. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $8.27. The 52-week high currently stands at $11.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -3.96% after the recent low of $6.31.

21Vianet Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:VNET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.31 to 11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.64.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 2 Mar (In 57 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of 21Vianet Group, Inc. [VNET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 21Vianet Group, Inc. [VNET] sitting at +6.43 and its Gross Margin at +26.44, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.60%. Its Return on Equity is -4.08, and its Return on Assets is -1.97. These metrics suggest that this 21Vianet Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this

organization’s capital structure, 21Vianet Group, Inc. [VNET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. 21Vianet Group, Inc. [VNET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.11.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, 21Vianet Group, Inc. [VNET] earns $231,524 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.13 and its Current Ratio is 2.13. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

21Vianet Group, Inc. [VNET] has 104.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $858.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.31 to 11.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 7.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is 21Vianet Group, Inc. [VNET] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. [VNET], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.