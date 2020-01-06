Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: ACHV] shares went higher by 7.04% from its previous closing of $0.52, now trading at the price of $0.56, also adding 0.04 points. Is ACHV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.88 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ACHV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 19.39M float and a +5.56% run over in the last seven days. ACHV share price has been hovering between $4.63 and $0.46 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ:ACHV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.46 to 4.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.52.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 67 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. [ACHV]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. [ACHV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise

Value to EBITDA is 0.81. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. [ACHV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.51.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.75 and its Current Ratio is 4.75. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. [ACHV] has 19.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.46 to 4.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 8.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. [ACHV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. [ACHV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.