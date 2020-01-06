AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS] saw a change by 14.92% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.54. The company is holding 13.15M shares with keeping 5.91M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 154.12% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -42.86% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -22.85%, trading +62.99% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 13.15M shares valued at 530379 were bought and sold.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [NYSE:UAVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 0.94. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.47.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 25 Mar (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS] sitting at -1911.27 and its Gross Margin at -17.84.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.12. The Enterpr

ise Value to Sales for this firm is now 29.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.09.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS] earns $17,969 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.93 and its Current Ratio is 9.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS] has 13.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 0.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 154.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.20, which indicates that it is 16.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.